Arrest warrant for South Korea's impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol was cancelled by a court on Friday (March 7). A South Korean court accepted his legal team's request to cancel his arrest and cleared him for release, reports Yonhap news agency. However, reports suggest that Yoon remains behind bars, with the prosecution likely to appeal.

Yoon's detection cancelled

The request to cancel Yoon's arrest warrant was filed by the suspended president's lawyers last month. They argued that Yoon's the detention was unlawful because the prosecution waited too long to indict him.

"It is reasonable to conclude that the indictment was filed after the defendant's detention period had expired," said the Seoul Central District Court in a document.

"To ensure procedural clarity and eliminate any doubts regarding the legality of the investigative process, it would be appropriate to issue a decision to cancel the detention," it added.

When will he be released?

As per Yoon's lawyer Seok Dong-hyeon, the suspended president won't be released right away.

"Even if the court decides to cancel the detention, the defendant is not immediately released," said Seok Dong-hyeon on Friday.

"The defendant will be released only if the prosecutor waives the right to appeal, or does not file an appeal within the prescribed period".

Opposition slams cancellation of arrest warrant

South Korea's opposition Democratic Party slammed the court decision and called for the prosecution to appeal.

"The prosecution must immediately appeal, to ensure a ruling that aligns with the public's sense of justice," said opposition party floor leader Park Chan-dae.

Meanshile lawmakers from Yoon's ruling People Power Party (PPP) celebrated the court's decision. "Although overdue, this is a very welcome decision," said MP Kwon Young-se.

Why was Yoon arrested?

Yoon's detention marks a historic first for a sitting South Korean president. He has been held in a detention centre since Jan 15, 2025 night when officials apprehended him at his residence, a dramatic arrest that saw police scale the walls to storm his "fortress".

Authorities are investigating whether Yoon's brief attempt to impose martial law on December 3 amounted to insurrection—a charge punishable by life imprisonment or, in extreme cases, the death penalty. The parliament swiftly overturned the martial law declaration, following which Yoon was impeached.

(With inputs from agencies)