As South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol faced a dramatic arrest on Wednesday (Jan 15) following his impeachment and weeks of defiance, it intensified the country's political instability.

Advertisment

Officers used ladders to scale the compound’s walls after being blocked at the entrance.

Yoon, in a statement, said he had decided to submit to questioning over his failed martial law bid "to avert unfortunate bloodshed" even though he believed the probe was illegal.

However, this is not the only political crisis, South Korea has seen.

Advertisment

Also read: South Korea's suspended president Yoon arrested, says surrendered to avoid 'bloodshed'

Previous leaders have also witnessed political turmoil and disorder.

Since the country was founded after World War II, almost all the presidents of South Korea have faced serious allegations against them or their family members. Some of them faced impeachment, some prosecution, some prison, or even assassination.

Advertisment

However, only a few presidents, including the most recent former leader, Moon Jae-in, had a peaceful departure.

Also read: South Korean investigators storm suspended president Yoon Suk Yeol’s residence to arrest him

C. Harrison Kim, an associate professor of Korean history at the University of Hawaii at Manoa, said, “It has been the case that almost all South Korean presidents or their families have had a corrupt side. Almost all of them."

“But what is interesting is that the South Korean public cannot stand for that, and almost always, someone will have to pay — and it’s often the presidents themselves," Kim added.

“South Koreans have no qualms about taking down a leader,” he said.

List of South Korean leaders who faced dramatic end in politics

Also read: Impeachment trial of suspended South Korean President Yoon to begin

Syngman Rhee

South Korean President Syngman Rhee came into power in 1948 as the first president of an infant republic, created after World War II.

However, he was forced to resign in 1960 due to a massive student-led uprising and forced into exile in Hawaii, where he died in 1965.

Park Geun-Hye

Park Geun-hye, the country's first female president, was impeached by Parliament in 2016 and was later imprisoned.

Also read: South Korea's Yoon gets pay rise despite facing impeachment trial

She faced accusations of accepting or soliciting tens of millions of dollars from conglomerates like Samsung.

Further, additional allegations were also imposed on Geun-hye, including leaking classified documents, blacklisting artists critical of her policies, and dismissing officials who opposed her.

Park Chung-hee

Park Chung-hee, South Korea's dictator, was assassinated in October 1979, by Kim Jae-gyu, his spy chief, during a private dinner.

This also triggered intense debate in South Korea, with many people questioning whether the murder was premeditated.

Following Park's death, army generals Chun Doo-hwan and Roh Tae-woo plotted a coup in December 1979, which further plunged South Korea into political turmoil.

Yun Po-sun

President Yun Po-sun was ousted in a military coup in 1961, which was orchestrated by army officer Park Chung-hee.

Initially, Yun was allowed to remain in office, but Park effectively seized control of the government.

(With inputs from agencies)