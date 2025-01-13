South Korea's suspended president Yoon Suk Yeol will receive a salary hike despite his impeachment which came after he implemented martial law in his country.

Advertisment

Yoon's salary for this year will be increased by three per cent to around USD 178,316, which was earlier around USD 173,351 last year, the government said.

The South Korean impeached president continues to draw a good salary despite being suspended from office.

Also read: South Korea's Yoon to skip first impeachment trial hearing, lawyer confirms

Advertisment

Notably, in South Korea, presidents are entitled to 95 per cent of their salary for the rest of their lives after leaving office, The Korea Herald reported.

Despite being suspended, Yoon remains in office until South Korea's constitutional court upholds his impeachment.

Salary hike draws criticism

Advertisment

As the government announced an increase in his salary, the news drew criticism among South Koreans, with some of the people saying that they could not believe he was still getting paid.

Also read: South Korea political crisis: Impeached President Yoon's security chief resigns amid martial law probe

Meanwhile, some on social media said that Yoon's three per cent salary hike is nearly double the increase in the country's minimum wage.

"Minimum wage increased by 1.7% while [Yoon gets] 3% for what?" a post read on X.

Amid the attempts made to arrest Yoon, his security blocked investigators from reaching him at the presidential residence.

Now, the investigators are preparing for another attempt to arrest Yoon and also requested assistance from the police.

The authorities warned that the security staff and lawmakers could be arrested if they became a hindrance in arresting Yoon.

Also read: South Korea: Impeached Prez Yoon’s legal team says willing to comply with warrant ‘only if...’

In defence, Yoon's lawyers said assigning police officers and investigators to arrest the president was "a betrayal of the public". They further claimed that the arrest warrant was "illegal".

His lawyer added that Yoon would abide by the Constitutional Court’s ruling on his impeachment even if it meant an end to his presidency. "So if the decision is ‘removal’, it cannot but be accepted," the lawyer told a news conference.

(With inputs from agencies)