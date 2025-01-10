The head of South Korea’s Presidential Security Service (PSS), Park Chong-jun, has stepped down amid an ongoing investigation involving impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol. The interim leader Choi Sang-mok’s office confirmed the resignation on Friday (Jan 10).

Advertisment

Acting President Choi Sang-mok accepted Park’s resignation, and the finance ministry issued a statement that read, “Park has submitted his resignation, and it has been accepted.”

Also read: S Korean Prez Yoon Suk Yeol in doom loop after probe launched against wife for thesis 'plagiarism'

Park’s decision came just hours before he was scheduled to appear for police questioning. He faces allegations of obstructing the Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials (CIO) in its attempt to execute a court-issued warrant to arrest President Yoon. Yoon is being investigated on charges of insurrection over his brief imposition of martial law on 3 December.

Advertisment

'Investigation should proceed in a manner befitting the president'

Speaking to the media before his questioning, Park said, “I believe many people must be deeply concerned about the current situation, whether government agencies are clashing and confronting each other.”

“There should be no physical clashes and bloodshed under any circumstances,” he added.

Advertisment

Also read: North Korea 'significantly benefiting' from its troops fighting in Russia war: US at UNSC

Park also said that the investigation should be conducted appropriately. “I think the investigation should proceed in a manner befitting the status of a sitting president,” he added as he entered the Joint Investigation Headquarters in western Seoul.

Yoon's refusal to cooperate with CIO’s investigation

President Yoon has declined to cooperate with the CIO’s investigation, including summonses for questioning and the execution of an arrest warrant. His legal team argues that the CIO lacks the authority to investigate charges of insurrection, which relate to the martial law incident.

Also read: Biden may preemptively pardon Liz Cheney and Anthony Fauci after Trump's threat to prosecute them

The CIO obtained a second arrest warrant for Yoon this week after the initial warrant expired on Monday. The situation has drawn hundreds of Yoon’s supporters to his residence, with many braving freezing temperatures to show their support. Meanwhile, rival protestors are demanding Yoon’s immediate arrest.

If arrested, Yoon would become the first sitting South Korean president to be arrested. However, his legal team has said they will not comply with the new warrant. Meanwhile, the CIO has pledged to “prepare thoroughly” for another attempt to carry out the arrest.

(With inputs from agencies)