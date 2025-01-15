South Korean investigators and police on Wednesday (Jan 15) stormed the residence of suspended President Yoon Suk Yeol, seeking to arrest him over a failed martial law attempt. Officers, as per reports, used ladders to scale the compound’s walls after being blocked at the entrance.

Due to security concerns, authorities have opted not to carry firearms but donned bulletproof vests, given the possibility of an armed standoff with Yoon's guards, suggest local media reports.

Yoon, already suspended from office by lawmakers, is accused of ordering soldiers to storm parliament on December 3 in an effort to halt proceedings aimed at overturning his controversial power grab. If the warrant is carried out, he would become the first sitting South Korean president to be arrested.

Execution of arrest warrant has begun

"The execution of the presidential arrest warrant has begun," declared acting President Choi Sang-mok in a statement, stressing that "This situation is a crucial moment for maintaining order and the rule of law in South Korea."

As per an AFP report citing its journalists present on the scene, early on Wednesday, a team of around 100 unarmed investigators from the Corruption Investigation Office (CIO) along with police officers tried to enter Yoon's residential compound. However, they were blocked by unidentified personnel at the entrance gate.

Footage from the scene showed officers marked with "Police" and "CIO" on their uniforms entering the hillside residence using ladders to bypass barricades. Some officers also approached the compound via a nearby mountain trail, said the CIO.

The police have arrested Kim Seong-hun, the acting head of the presidential guard ahead of Yoon's arrest, reported Yonhap.

Choi, the acting President, standing in for Yoon till his fate is decided, said those responsible for "serious violations leading to unfortunate incidents" at the arrest site would be punished.

This marks the second attempt to arrest Yoon after a failed effort on January 3, where his Presidential Security Service (PSS) refused entry to investigators during an hours-long standoff.

Security clampdown outside Yoon's residence

Thousands of Yoon's staunch supporters, waving South Korean and American flags, gathered near the residence, chanting "illegal warrant!" and blocking access. Police and CIO officers forcibly removed them, while some 30 lawmakers from Yoon's ruling People Power Party attempted to block investigators.

Yoon's security team has used barbed wire and barricades to transform the residence into what opposition leaders are calling a "fortress."

If detained, Yoon could be held for up to 48 hours under the current warrant, with investigators expected to seek another arrest warrant to extend custody.

Parallel to the arrest efforts, Yoon's impeachment trial began on Tuesday. However, Yoon’s absence—citing security concerns—led to an adjournment. The hearings are scheduled to continue Thursday, with or without his participation.

(With inputs from agencies)