First day of the impeachment trial of Yoon Suk Yeol was a bust as South Korea's Constitutional Court on Tuesday (Jan 14) quickly adjourned the hearing after the suspended South Korean president didn't show up for the proceedings.

The first hearing into Yoon Suk Yeol started at 2:00 pm (0500 GMT) but lasted only a few minutes due to Yoon's absence, the court's spokesperson told AFP.

Why didn't Yoon show up?

Yoon's security team has blamed his failure to attend the trial hearing into his short-lived martial law attempt on purported safety concerns.

The suspended president has refused to meet prosecutors and investigators probing his martial law declaration. Furthermore, his presidential guard unit also thwarted an attempt to arrest him following a tense, hours-long stand-off this month following the issuance of an arrest warrant.

While the first arrest warrant has now expired, investigators as per reports are preparing another arrest attempt.

Is the trial over?

No. Tuesday's trial hearing was only the first of five hearings. Yoon's failure to attend the hearing forced a procedural adjournment, but the rest of the scheduled hearings will continue with or without Yoon.

The subsequent hearings are scheduled for Thursday (Jan 16) and additional hearings on January 21, January 23 and February 4.

Eight judges of the South Korea's Constitutional Court will decide mainly two issues: whether Yoon's martial law declaration was unconstitutional or not and whether it was illegal. If proven, either could be the grounds to uphold his impeachment, but six of the eight judges must back his impeachment for the suspended president to be officially removed from office.

The court has up to 180 days (from Dec 14) to reach a decision. If convicted, Yoon faces prison or even the death penalty.

