South Korean investigators and police on Wednesday (Jan 15) arrested suspended President Yoon Suk Yeol after storming his residence. Officers, as per reports, used ladders to scale the compound’s walls after being blocked at the entrance.

In a statement, the impeached President said Wednesday that he had decided to submit to questioning over his failed martial law bid to avert "bloodshed" even though he believed the probe was illegal.

"I decided to respond to the Corruption Investigation Office," he said in a pre-recorded video message. However, the embattled leader insisted that he did not accept the legality of the investigation and was only complying "to prevent any unfortunate bloodshed."

A historic arrest

This is a historic moment, as Yoon's arrest makes him the first sitting South Korean president to be arrested.

Yoon, already suspended from office by lawmakers, is accused of ordering soldiers to storm parliament on December 3 in an effort to halt proceedings aimed at overturning his controversial power grab.

Hailing the historic arrest, South Korea's opposition Democratic Party in a statement said that it was the beginning of restoring order to the country after weeks of political turmoil.

"The arrest of Yoon Suk Yeol is the first step toward restoring constitutional order, democracy and the rule of law. Although overdue, it is truly fortunate to confirm that public authority and justice in South Korea are still alive," floor leader Park Chan-dae told the party in a meeting, as reported by AFP.

How it happened

As per an AFP report citing its journalists present on the scene, early on Wednesday, a team of around 100 unarmed investigators from the Corruption Investigation Office (CIO) along with police officers tried to enter Yoon's residential compound. However, they were blocked by unidentified personnel at the entrance gate.

Footage from the scene showed officers marked with "Police" and "CIO" on their uniforms entering the hillside residence using ladders to bypass barricades. Some officers also approached the compound via a nearby mountain trail, said the CIO.

The police have also arrested Kim Seong-hun, the acting head of the presidential guard, reported Yonhap.

(With inputs from agencies)