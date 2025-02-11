Suspended South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on Tuesday (Feb 11) accused the opposition of what he called "malicious" actions which he said led to his controversial decision to declare martial law in the country.

Speaking at a Constitutional Court hearing, Yoon argued that the opposition's refusal to applaud him or shake his hand exposed their alleged intent to "destroy" his government.

Yoon's martial law hearing

At Tuesday's hearing, which, as per AFP, could be one of the last before a ruling, Yoon complained that the South Korean opposition had failed to grant him the due respect, leading to his actions.

He defended his move as necessary to "safeguard constitutional order" from what he described as "anti-state elements."

However, much of his testimony focused on perceived slights by opposition lawmakers.

"No matter how much they dislike me, it is the basic principle of dialogue and compromise to listen to me and give me a round of applause for my budget speech in parliament," said the embattled leader.

He said that opposition lawmakers "didn't even enter the main hall, and I had to give a speech to a half-empty parliament". This, he said, was "deeply malicious" and a precursor to the "opposition's intent to destroy my government".

He also accused opposition MPs of "turning their heads away" during another parliamentary address. They "turned their heads away… and refused to shake hands," he said.

Yoon's martial law bid

On December 3, Yoon in a dramatic move temporarily suspended civilian rule and deployed troops to parliament, plunging the nation into political chaos. The declaration of martial law was short-lived, lasting only six hours, as opposition lawmakers defied military presence to vote it down. This led to Yoon's impeachment and eventual arrest in January on charges of insurrection—making him the first sitting South Korean president to face such charges.

(With inputs from agencies)