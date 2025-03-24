Tiger Woods has confirmed he is dating Vanessa Trump - the ex-daughter-in-law of the US President Donald Trump.

Making an official announcement on Sunday (March 23) on the social media platform X, Woods said, “Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side! We look forward to our journey through life together."

"At this time we would appreciate privacy for all those close to our hearts," the American golfer wrote to his 6.4 millions followers.

Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side! We look forward to our journey through life together. At this time we would appreciate privacy for all those close to our hearts. pic.twitter.com/ETONf1pUmI — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) March 23, 2025

It is unknown so far what prompted Woods, who likes to keep his private life to himself, announce his relationship on social media.

Who is Vanessa?

Vanessa is the ex-wife of Donald Trump Jr. They share five children: Kai, Donald III, Tristan, Spencer, and Chloe.

All five children are aware that Vanessa was dating Woods, DailyMail reported.

Her dating life

Vanessa and Trump Jr were married in 2005 at the Mar-a-Lago Club in Florida. They had five kids in their 13 years of marriage.

In March 2018, Vanessa filed for an uncontested divorce in New York which was finalised by the end of the year.

Before marrying Trump Jr, Vanessa was romantically linked to Saudi Prince Khalid bin Bandar bin Sultan Al Saud.

She has also dated Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio and had a relationship with local street gangster Valentin Rivera during her teenage years.

Woods and Donald Trump

Woods has played golf with Donald Trump several times. In 2019, the US president even awarded Woods with the presidential medal of freedom.

(With inputs from agencies)