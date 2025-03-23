Canada’s new Prime Minister, Mark Carney, has announced a snap election set for 28 April, just nine days after taking office. The move comes in response to mounting threats from US President Donald Trump, including a proposed trade war and suggestions that Canada should become America’s 51st state.

'President Trump claims that Canada isn't a real country'

Speaking at a press conference on Sunday (March 23), Carney accused Trump of attempting to undermine Canadian sovereignty.

“President Trump claims that Canada isn't a real country. He wants to break us so America can own us. We will not let that happen,” Carney said.

He added, “We’re over the shock of the betrayal, but we can never forget the lessons. We have to look out for ourselves. We have to look out for each other.”

Carney said the decision to call an early election was driven by urgency in the face of US pressure.

“We are facing the most significant crisis of our lifetimes because of President Trump's unjustified trade actions and his threats to our sovereignty,” he said.

“There is so much more to do to secure Canada. To invest in Canada, to build Canada, to unite Canada,” he added.

During the press conference, Carney was asked about his approach to dealing with Trump and US-Canada relations. He responded that he is “fully able to stand up” to the American president.

However, Carney added that there are clear conditions for engaging in dialogue with Trump. “He has to say it and accept it,” referring to Canada’s status as a sovereign nation. Only then, Carney said, could discussions on a new trade agreement move forward. As of now, the two leaders have not spoken since Carney was sworn in.

Trump has repeatedly targeted Canada in recent statements. In a Fox News interview, he claimed, “Canada was meant to be the 51st state because we subsidise Canada by $200 billion a year.”

(With inputs from agencies)