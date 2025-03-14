Mark Carney was officially sworn in as Canada’s prime minister on Friday (March 14) during a ceremony at Rideau Hall in Ottawa. In his first speech as leader, Carney said that his government would focus on safeguarding Canadian workers and their families from "unjustified foreign trade actions," referring to the tariffs recently imposed by US President Donald Trump.

'Negativity won’t win a trade war'

Addressing the issue further, Carney said, "Negativity won’t win a trade war," nor will it help lower grocery prices. He assured Canadians that his government is united and ready to act.

Immediately following his speech, Carney said that his new cabinet would convene for its first meeting.

Carney on US relations and trade

Responding to the question from the press, whether he intended to meet with President Trump. Carney said that his initial foreign visits would be to France and the UK, prioritising discussions on security and trade diversification.

At present, he said, there are "no plans" for a meeting with Trump but told reporters that one would take place "at the appropriate moment."

Asked again about US-Canada relations. Carney says he "looks forward" to speaking with President Trump. The prime minister says he understands Trump's agenda and the goal of getting rid of the "scourge" of fentanyl, which affects Canada as well. But he wants Trump to understand the importance the country puts on Canadian jobs and workers.

Carney was also asked about comments made by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio at the ongoing G7 foreign ministers' meeting in Quebec. Rubio had claimed that "economically speaking, Canada would be better as the 51st state of the United States." Carney dismissed the suggestion outright, calling it "crazy."

Canada’s future and upcoming elections

The prime minister was questioned about when Canadians could expect to vote, to which he responded that an election would be held “before November.”

"There will be other news in the coming days with respect to ensuring that we have a stronger mandate," he told reporters.

Carney was then asked if he intended to seek reassurances from European leaders that Canada would never become the "51st state" of the US, as President Trump had recently suggested. "We will never, in any shape or form, be part of the US," he asserted, reiterating his previous stance on the matter.

The prime minister listed the fundamental differences between Canada and the US, saying that the ceremony and government behind him were "nothing like America’s system of government." He added that Canada "expects respect" from the US and its leadership.

Carney also made it clear that his government would respond to American economic pressure by strengthening Canada’s economy rather than relying on external assistance. "We’re masters in our home. We’re in charge," he said.

Running for parliament

Carney also addressed where he would run in the upcoming election. As the first Canadian prime minister never to have served as a member of Parliament, he must secure a seat once the election is called. However, he declined to announce his chosen constituency, saying, "Today is not the day to announce that I will run."

(With inputs from agencies)