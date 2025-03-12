President Donald Trump on Wednesday (March 12) defended his decision to impose tariffs on steel and aluminium, insisting that it would bring fairness to US trade. His comments came as major trade partners including the EU and Canada announced retaliatory measures against the new US tariffs.

"We've been abused for a long time and we will be abused no longer," Trump said during a meeting with Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin.

Shortly after the meeting began, Trump, without being asked, brought up the issue of tariffs, particularly the concept of reciprocal tariffs. "I don't know why people get upset about that," he said. "There's nothing more fair than that."

US to respond to EU tariffs

Trump also pledged that the US would respond to the European Union’s decision to impose tariffs on $28 billion worth of American goods from 1 April. The EU's move was a direct response to the new US steel and aluminum tariffs.

"Of course we'll respond," Trump said during the meeting with Martin, held on the same day the US tariffs officially took effect.

At one point, he argued that the EU had been created to "take advantage of the United States." However, he added that he had "great respect" for Ireland and other nations that had attracted US-owned companies, particularly in the pharmaceutical sector.

"The United States shouldn't let it happen," he added.

Trump went on to criticise past US leaders for allowing such trade imbalances, saying, "We had stupid leaders. We had leaders that didn't have a clue. Let's say they weren't business people. They didn't have a clue what was happening."

Clash with Canada over electricity tariffs

Trump also commented on the recent tariff dispute with Canada. Ontario Premier Doug Ford had announced a plan to impose a 25% tariff on electricity supplied to certain US states, although the move was later suspended.

In response, the Trump administration had threatened to raise US tariffs on Canadian steel and metal imports to 50%.

"[We] let them know what we were going to be doing. They dropped it immediately," Trump explained. "I'm glad. Playing with electricity affects people's lives," he added.

(With inputs from agencies)