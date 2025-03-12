The White House slammed India's tariffs on the US, saying that India imposed 150 per cent tariff on American alcohol, including Kentucky Bourbon, and 100 per cent tariff on agricultural products.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt warned that US President Donald Trump believed in reciprocity.

While addressing reporters, Leavitt stressed that the Indian tariffs on American goods were "not helping" the ongoing trade situation.

“...Look at India, 150 per cent tariff on American alcohol. Do you think that’s helping Kentucky Bourbon be exported to India? I don’t think so. 100 per cent tariff on agricultural products from India...President Trump believes in reciprocity and it is about dang time that we have a president who actually looks out for the interests of American businesses and workers…,” Leavitt said on Tuesday at a briefing.

She then highlighted tariffs imposed by India and Japan on various US products, noting that the current US President prioritises American business and worker interests.

Criticised Canada for high tariff on butter

The White House press secretary criticised Canada for charging high tariffs on butter and Japan for charging high tariffs on rice.

She accused Canada of "ripping off the US" while highlighting Trump's commitment to fair trade practices.

"The President has been responding to Canada ripping off the US and hard-working Americans for decades. If you look at the rates of tariffs that the Canadians have been imposing on American people and our workers here, it is egregious," she said.

According to reports, the US has asked India to remove tariffs on nearly all goods except agricultural products.

Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal informed a parliamentary panel on Monday that New Delhi and Washington are still having talks on negotiations, adding that no trade agreement had been finalised, while asserting that New Delhi's interests would be taken care of during the negotiations.

