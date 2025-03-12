The United States expanded its tariffs, imposing sweeping levies on steel and aluminum imports, effective Wednesday (Mar 12).

As promised by the White House, these tariffs apply "with no exceptions or exemptions," despite efforts from countries to prevent them.

US President Donald Trump, on Tuesday (Mar 11), announced that he's doubling the tariff on all steel and aluminum imports from Canada, hiking it from 25 per cent to 50 per cent.

Calling Canada "one of the highest tariffing nations anywhere in the world," he said that the import duties will go into effect "tomorrow morning (Mar 12)".

"Based on Ontario, Canada, placing a 25% Tariff on “Electricity” coming into the United States, I have instructed my Secretary of Commerce to ad an ADDITIONAL 25% Tariff, to 50%, on all STEEL and ALUMINUM COMING INTO THE UNITED STATES FROM CANADA, ONE OF THE HIGHEST TARIFFING NATIONS ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD. This will go into effect TOMORROW MORNING, March 12th," Trump wrote in a post on his Truth Social handle.

"It wouldn't surprise me to see the tariffs pretty quickly show up in prices," Cato Institute research fellow Clark Packard told news agency AFP.

He then said that Canada should immediately drop its anti-American farmer tariff of 250 per cent, and 390 per cent on several US dairy products.

Canada PM-elect Carney vows ‘maximum impact’ response to US tariffs

Canadian Prime Minister-elect Mark Carney, on Tuesday (Mar 11), said that his incoming administration would retaliate against the US with "maximum impact" in response to escalating tariffs on Canadian imports into the United States.

"President Trump’s latest tariffs are an attack on Canadian workers, families, and businesses. My government will ensure our response has maximum impact in the US and minimal impact here in Canada, while supporting the workers impacted," Carney said in a post on X.

"My government will keep our tariffs on until the Americans show us respect and make credible, reliable commitments to free and fair trade," he added.

(With inputs from agencies)