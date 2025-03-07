India and the United States are engaged in negotiations for a bilateral trade agreement to address the tariff issues, External Affairs Minister of India S Jaishankar said at an event hosted by Chatham House in London on Wednesday (March 5).

Advertisment

Jaishankar's remarks came after US President Donald Trump threatened to hit US trade partners with reciprocal tariffs from April 2.

Also read: India summons UK diplomat after pro-Khalistani man breached security during Jaishankar's London visit

The Indian minister said that many of Trump's priorities "work for us".

Advertisment

Jaishankar listed out Trump's priorities that align with India: his commitment to keeping energy prices reasonably affordable and stable; emphasis on development; use of technology as a game changer and openness to collaborative connectivity initiatives.

Also read: UK condemns security breach during Jaishankar's visit, calls it 'unacceptable'

Both India and the US had an “open conversation” on trade-related matters and agreed on the need for a bilateral trade agreement during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the US last month.

Advertisment

Jaishankar said that the Indian Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal is currently in the US to negotiate the trade deal.

“One has to see where that goes,” Jaishankar said.

Also read: India demands UK uphold 'diplomatic obligations' after videos of Jaishankar's security breach go viral

“When I look at our interests and our expectations of the relationship, there is a lot of promise that we see there," Jaishankar said, referring to the foreign policy of the Trump administration. He added that the US is moving towards multipolarity, and this suits India.

“We believe working with the US to strengthen the international financial and economic system should be a priority,” the Indian minister added.

Also read: Indian EAM Jaishankar holds bilateral talks with UK PM Keir Starmer in London over Ukraine conflict