UK's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) spokesperson, on Thursday (Mar 6), condemned the security breach incident, that took place outside the Chatham House during Indian Minister of External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar's visit to the United Kingdom.

The FCDO spokesperson highlighted that UK upholds the right to peaceful protest, but any attempts made to intimidate, threaten, or disrupt public events "are completely unacceptable."

"We strongly condemn the incident that took place outside Chatham House yesterday during the External Affairs Minister’s visit to the UK. While the UK upholds the right to peaceful protest, any attempts to intimidate, threaten, or disrupt public events are completely unacceptable," the statement said.

"The Metropolitan Police acted swiftly to address the situation, and we remain fully committed to ensuring the security of all our diplomatic visitors, in line with our international obligations,” it further read.

On Wednesday (March 5), Indian EAM Jaishankar faced a security breach in London, as a pro-Khalistani man rushed towards his car, tearing India's national flag in a show of protest.

Videos from the spot, show pro-Khalistani protesters heckling the Indian foreign minister as he departed from Chatham House following an event.

In one of the clips, one of the protesters ran in front of Jaishankar's car holding an Indian flag before proceeding to tear it into two pieces and yelling "Khalistan Zindabad".

MEA reacts

Menawhile, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in India condemned the security breach, deploring the "misuse of democratic freedom" by "separatists and extremists."

New Delhi said that it expects "host government in such cases to fully live up to their diplomatic obligations".

Randhir Jaiswal, the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson reacting to the incident said that they "have seen the footage of a breach of security during the visit of the external affairs minister to the UK".

"We condemn the provocative activities of this small group of separatists and extremists," he said, adding, "We deplore the misuse of democratic freedom by such elements. We expect the host government in such cases to fully live up to their diplomatic obligations".

(With inputs from agencies)