India on Thursday (March 6) condemned the security breach that happened during Indian Minister of External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar's visit to the United Kingdom. Deploring the "misuse of democratic freedom" by "separatists and extremists," New Delhi said it expects "host government in such cases to fully live up to their diplomatic obligations".

India reacts to S Jaishankar's security breach

Reacting to the videos of the security breach, Randhir Jaiswal, the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson said they "have seen the footage of a breach of security during the visit of the external affairs minister to the UK".

"We condemn the provocative activities of this small group of separatists and extremists," he said, adding, "We deplore the misuse of democratic freedom by such elements. We expect the host government in such cases to fully live up to their diplomatic obligations".

What happened?

On Wednesday (March 5), Indian EAM Jaishankar faced a security breach in London, as a pro-Khalistani man rushed towards his car, tearing India's national flag in a show of protest.

Videos show pro-Khalistani protesters heckling the Indian foreign minister as he departed from Chatham House following an event.

One of the videos captures the moment the heckler ran in front of Jaishankar's car holding an Indian flag before proceeding to tear it into two pieces and yelling "Khalistan Zindabad".

Local police can be seen rushing to detain the Khalistani separatist. Reports suggest that the man was detained shortly but was released afterwards.

Why was Jaishankar in London?

EAM Dr S Jaishankar is currently on an official visit to the United Kingdom (from March 4 to 9). During the visit, he held discussions with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Foreign Secretary David Lammy, Home Secretary Yvette Cooper and several other senior leaders.

On Tuesday, following his meeting with Home Secretary Cooper, Jaishankar on X noted that they discussed areas such as the flow of talent and joint efforts between India and the UK to tackle "trafficking and extremism."

(With inputs from agencies)