A 26-year-old student from the south Indian state of Telangana has been found dead with bullet wounds in the US, though the circumstances surrounding his death remain unclear, his family said on Wednesday (Mar 5).

The student, identified as G Praveen, was pursuing an MS degree in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He was confirmed dead after US authorities informed his famil in India, early Wednesday morning (Indian time) about the death.

What happened?

His cousin, Arun, told PTI news agency that friends reported Praveen had suffered gunshot wounds, though the exact details of the incident remain uncertain.

Arun also said that some people are suggesting that Praveen was shot by unknown assailants at a store, but his family has not yet received official confirmation of the cause of death.

He also revealed that the murdered Indian student, Praveen, had tried to call his father in the early hours of Wednesday, but the call went unanswered as his father was asleep. Arun added that Parveen's parents, residents of Ranga Reddy district near Hyderabad, are in a state of shock after learning about their 26-year-old son's death.

A devastated family

The Indian student's family are awaiting more information. US authorities have informed them that the exact cause of death would only be confirmed following an autopsy.

G Praveen moved to the US in 2023 to pursue higher studies after completing his B Tech in Hyderabad. He last visited India in December 2024 before returning to the US in January this year.

The family has reached out to local MLAs and other officials for assistance in bringing Praveen’s body home.

His death marks the latest in a string of tragic incidents involving Indian students in the US. In recent months, two other students from Telangana—one from Khammam in November and another from Hyderabad in January—were reportedly shot dead in separate incidents.

