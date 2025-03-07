India on Thursday (March 6) summoned the chargé d'affaires at the British High Commission following the breach of security for External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in London. On Wednesday (March 5), a pro-Khalistani extremist attacked the Indian minister's motorcade, tearing an Indian flag as Jaishankar left after participating in an exclusive event hosted by Chatham House in collaboration with the High Commission of India.

India summons UK envoy

As per reports, the chargé d'affaires at the British High Commission was called to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and was served a démarche — a petition or protest presented through diplomatic channels.

Previously, New Delhi condemned the security breach, deploring the "misuse of democratic freedom" by "separatists and extremists," and said it expects the "host government in such cases to fully live up to their diplomatic obligations".

Reacting to the videos of the security breach, Randhir Jaiswal, the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, said they "have seen the footage of a breach of security during the visit of the external affairs minister to the UK".

"We condemn the provocative activities of this small group of separatists and extremists," he said, adding, "We deplore the misuse of democratic freedom by such elements. We expect the host government in such cases to fully live up to their diplomatic obligations".

What happened?

On Wednesday (March 5), Indian EAM Jaishankar faced a security breach in London, as a pro-Khalistani man rushed towards his car, tearing India's national flag in a show of protest.

Videos showed pro-Khalistani protesters heckling the Indian foreign minister as he departed from Chatham House following an event.

One of the videos captures the moment the heckler ran in front of Jaishankar's car holding an Indian flag before proceeding to tear it into two pieces and yelling "Khalistan Zindabad".

Local police can be seen rushing to detain the Khalistani separatist. Reports suggest that the man was detained shortly but was released afterwards.

