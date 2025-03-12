Iran has received the letter given by US President Donald Trump by Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to the president of the United Arab Emirates, Iran’s foreign ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

Earlier in the day, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that an Arab intermediary will deliver Trump's letter to Tehran.

The letter was given to Gargash by Trump’s Mideast envoy Steve Witkoff, who was in Abu Dhabi yesterday, Axios reported.

Gargash met Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi today, Iranian state media said. However, Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei did not give further details about their meeting.

Advertisment

Also read: Iran President tells Trump 'do whatever damn thing you want,' rejects negotiations conducted under orders or threats

Trump last Friday said that he had sent a letter to Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, urging the country to enter negotiations over its nuclear programme.

"I've written them a letter, saying I hope you're going to negotiate because if we have to go in militarily, it's going to be a terrible thing for them," he said. "You can't let them have a nuclear weapon."

Advertisment

But Iran's mission to the United Nations told AFP that they did not receive such a letter.

A day after Trump informed about his letter, Khamenei in a speech, said that Iran would not negotiate with "bullying powers".

Also read: Iran won't negotiate under 'intimidation' as Donald Trump ramps up pressure

Closed-door UNSC meeting

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that a closed-door meeting of the UN Security Council has been requested, "which is a completely new procedure and surprising, and questions the goodwill of the countries requesting this meeting."

The meeting had been requested by France, Greece, Panama, South Korea, Britain, and the US as Tehran's nuclear programme edges close to weapons-grade uranium.

"We have always been ready to negotiate on the nuclear issue from an equal position, and we have also negotiated on the JCPOA, and negotiations are ongoing," Araghchi added.

Also read: Trump's reverses course on Canada tariffs, markets react

'Something going to happen very soon'

Moreover, after revealing the letter, Trump also said that action against Iran could be imminent, suggesting that "something is going to happen very soon."

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, Trump said, "There will be some interesting days ahead, that's all I can tell you." He did not provide specific details.

"We’re down to final strokes with Iran. That’s going to be an interesting time, and we’ll see what happens," he said.

Repeating his stance on Iran’s nuclear ambitions, Trump added, "We’re down to final moments. We’re at the final moments. We can’t let them have a nuclear weapon."

Also read: 'Final strokes': Trump hints at 'final moments' with Iran after his letter to Khamenei 'gets lost in mail'

(With inputs from agencies)