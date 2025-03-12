Canada has announced fresh tariffs on American products worth $20.7 billion in response to US tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum. The retaliatory measures, which come into effect on Thursday, target a range of goods, including computers and sports equipment.

Advertisment

Finance Minister Dominic Leblanc described the US tariffs as "unjustified and unreasonable," adding that Canada’s retaliation was necessary to defend its industries. The move follows President Donald Trump’s decision to impose a 25% duty on Canadian steel and aluminum exports.

Also read: ‘Bad for business, worse for consumers’: EU slaps tariffs on $28.3bn US goods after Trump’s metal duties

Ontario Premier meets Prime Minister-elect Mark Carney

Advertisment

Ontario Premier Doug Ford, a vocal advocate for Canada’s response to Trump's tariffs, met with Prime Minister-elect Mark Carney to discuss the situation.

"This morning, I met with Mark Carney, Canada’s incoming prime minister for a positive and productive discussion. We agreed on the need to stand firm and strong in the face of President Trump’s threats, including additional retaliatory tariffs in response to U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum, which will raise costs for American businesses and families," Ford said.

Also read: Register or 'be treated as criminal': 900,000 'snowbird' Canadians face new US travel restrictions amid trade war

Advertisment

He added, "Team Canada has risen to the challenge and proven that no one should ever underestimate the strength and resilience of the Canadian people. Together, we will get through this more united than ever before."

Ford also affirmed Canada’s determination to resist US pressure. "Canada won’t relent until the threat of tariffs is gone for good. I look forward to sitting down with U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick and members of the Trump administration’s economic team tomorrow," he said.

Talks on trade and electricity exports

Ford said that Secretary Lutnick had reached out to discuss the future of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), particularly in light of Ontario’s 25% surcharge on electricity exports to the US.

Also read: Video: Justin Trudeau bursts into tears at farewell address, says he 'put Canadians first' amid trade war with Trump

"Facing the cost of Ontario’s 25 per cent surcharge on electricity exports, Secretary Lutnick extended an olive branch to start a conversation about the future of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement. Over the coming weeks and months, I’m going to work with Secretary Lutnick, our federal partners and every premier in good faith toward a free trade deal that’s fair for both countries," Ford said.

Also read: Who are Baloch Liberation Army? Here's all you need to know about militant group that hijacked Pakistani train

EU joins the fight with $28.3 billion tariffs

In a separate but related development, the European Union has announced new tariffs on $28.3 billion worth of US goods in retaliation for America’s latest metal tariffs.

(With inputs from agencies)