Militants of the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), the separatist group, hijacked the passenger train Jaffar Express in Pakistan’s Balochistan province on Tuesday (Mar 11).

Advertisment

The train was carrying over 450 passengers. According to security officials, 190 passengers have been rescued while 30 militants have been killed as the security forces continue rescue operations on the second day.

The militant group demanded the release of all political prisoners and Baloch activists and gave a 48-hour deadline for prisoner exchange.

Also read | Pakistan train hijack: Security forces rescue 104 hostages from Jaffar Express, 12 soldiers killed

Advertisment

Who are Baloch Liberation Army?

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) is a militant group operating primarily from Afghanistan. It seeks to remove Balochistan from Pakistan’s sovereignty and frequently launches attacks on Pakistani armed forces in the province, which borders Afghanistan and Iran.

Although it is believed that the group was founded in 2000, some media analysts speculate it is a resurgence of prior Baloch insurgencies, particularly the Independent Balochistan Movement of 1973 to 1977.

Advertisment

The militant group has been designated as a terrorist organisation by Pakistan, the US, and the UK. Pakistan has accused foreign intelligence agencies of supporting BLA, especially India and Afghanistan.

Also read | Pakistan train hijack: Baloch group kills 20 military personnel, gives 48-hour deadline as it holds 182 hostages

What is BLA fighting for?

BLA is the biggest ethnic insurgent group that has battled with the Pakistani government for decades. It claims that the government is unfairly exploiting Balochistan’s rich mineral and gas resources, which the BLA alleges belong to their people.

The Balochistan province has several major mining projects, including Reko Diq, one of the largest gold and copper mines in the world, which is operated by Barrick Gold. China, which has played a key role in Pakistan’s infrastructure development, also runs mining projects in the province.

The BLA has initiated several violent attacks to oppose the Chinese interests, especially the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and the Gwadar Port. The militant group accuses Beijing of aiding Islamabad to exploit Balochistan economically. The BLA has previously targeted Chinese nationals working in the region and attacked China’s consulate in Karachi.

Also read | Pakistan train hijack: Gunmen hold 450 passengers hostage in Balochistan after firing at train

Pakistan’s security forces have been battling insurgency in impoverished Balochistan. According to the independent Centre for Research and Security Studies, last year saw a surge in violence in the province compared with 2023.

It found that 2024 was the deadliest year for Pakistan in a decade, with violence rising along the Afghanistan border since the Taliban government took back power in Kabul in 2021. Pakistan blames its neighbour for allowing militant groups a safe haven to plan and launch attacks on Pakistan, a charge Kabul denies.

Recent attacks by BLA

In 2022, the BLA launched coordinated strikes on army and naval bases, displaying its military strength. Over time, the group has evolved its tactics and incorporated suicide bombings and female attackers. In the same year, it launched an attack on Chinese nationals at a university campus in Karachi.

Also read | Beijing’s secret war: Is China weaponising Pakistan and Bangladesh?

The BLA has also targeted high-profile Chinese officials, such as the attack in Gwadar in March 2024. It has also fuelled cross-border tensions with Iran in 2024, when a BLA-linked attack contributed to missile strikes between the two countries.

(With inputs from agencies)