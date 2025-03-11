A passenger train carrying hundreds of people was hijacked by the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) on Tuesday (March 11). The BLA later claimed that the gunmen were holding 182 passengers as hostages and had killed 20 military personnel, according to ANI.

The gunmen opened fire on the Jaffar Express and threatened to execute all hostages if security forces didn't retreat.

Following the attack, Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), the banned terrorist organisation, claimed responsibility while claiming to have hijacked the train.

"After capturing the Jaffar Express, the fighters of the Baloch Liberation Army have taken 182 hostages who have been in our custody for the past six hours. During this operation, an additional eight Pakistani military personnel were eliminated, bringing the total number of enemy casualties to over 20," the BLA said in its statement.

AK Shaheen, the Media Coordinator for Sibbi District said that the driver of the train has been killed in the firing, while multiple people have been injured.

What does BLA want?

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) militants have set a 48-hour deadline, seeking the "immediate and unconditional release of Baloch political prisoners, forcibly disappeared persons and national resistance activists", in exchange for the hostages.

The BLA further said that they are confronting the Pakistani Air Force using anti-aircraft artillery.

"Throughout the ongoing operation, intense confrontations have taken place with the Pakistani Air Force, with our fighters using anti-aircraft artillery and inflicting severe losses on the enemy," the BLA said.

The militant outfit further noted that not a single BLA fighter has been injured or killed.

"Currently, all hostages are in the custody of the BLA's Fidayeen unit, Majeed Brigade. Clear instructions have been issued to the Majeed Brigade: if the Pakistani military attempts to approach, all hostages will be executed and the Fidayeen will continue their resistance until martyrdom without retreating," the statement concluded.

Following this, the Balochistan government imposed emergency measures and all institutions have been mobilised to deal with the situation, Dawn reported, citing government spokesperson Shahid Rind.

A massive counter-operation is underway to secure the hostages. The Pakistan Army has also rushed a relief train with reinforcements of soldiers and doctors to the incident spot, according to sources.

