At least 10 Pakistani nationals have been arrested by Spanish authorities during a massive operation against those promoting terrorism and extremism. The arrest came after a joint operation by the Mossos d'Esquadra (Catalonia Police), Spanish National Police and Italian law enforcement agencies.

Officials said the arrested individuals were involved in inciting violence and spreading extremist ideologies. The group of Pakistanis was linked to an organisation that used encrypted messaging apps to promote extremism. Some of the members of the group had even started working to identify their targets for attacks across Europe. They wee allegedly planning to target people over the accusations of blasphemy.

After an investigation, it was found that one of the arrested Pakistani women was leading a separate online group that was engaged in distributing radical content and selecting targets for possible attacks.

The arrested individuals were taken to Spain's Central Investigation Court No. 6 on March 6. They faced charges including terrorist financing, recruitment for extremism, and supporting radicalisation in the hearing.

The court ordered the detention of only four individuals, while rest of them remain under investigation by the Spanish Police.

The authorities said that so far, no direct links have been established between this network and any international terrorist organisation but the investigation is on.

'Must stop funding to extremists'

Fawad Chaudhry - former minister of Information and Broadcasting of Pakistan, slammed the individuals arrested as he took to the social media platform X and wrote, "Biggest challenge for Pakistan is to take down these extremists, UK and Europe must stop funding to extremists from their countries to these extremist groups in Pakistan."

(With inputs from agencies)