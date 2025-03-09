The United States has issued an advisory on Friday (Mar 7), warning its citizens against travel to Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, provinces in Pakistan. The travel advisory also cautioned on travel to the India-Pakistan border and the Line of Control due to terrorism and the potential for armed conflict.

Advertisment

The advisory read, “Reconsider travel to Pakistan due to terrorism and the potential for armed conflict. Some areas have increased risk.”

It cautions US citizens travelling to “Balochistan Province and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Province, which include the former Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA), due to terrorism.” It also warns people against travelling to the immediate vicinity of the India-Pakistan border and the Line of Control.

Also read | US-Iran nuclear talks: 'They aim at domination': Khamenei rejects US proposal

Advertisment

“Violent extremist groups continue to plot attacks in Pakistan. Terrorist attacks are frequent in Balochistan province and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, which include the former FATA. Large-scale terrorist attacks have resulted in numerous casualties, and small-scale attacks are frequent,” the advisory read.

“Terrorism and ongoing violence by extremist elements have led to indiscriminate attacks on civilians, as well as local military and police targets. Terrorists may attack with little or no warning, targeting transportation hubs, markets, shopping malls, military installations, airports, universities, tourist attractions, schools, hospitals, places of worship, and government facilities. Terrorists have targeted US diplomats and diplomatic facilities in the past,” it added.

Also read | Another Hindu temple vandalised in US with anti-India graffiti ahead of 'Khalistani referendum'

Advertisment

Advisory warns of terrorism in region

The advisory issued by the government classified Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including the former FATA, and vicinity of the Line of Control as “Level 4: Do Not Travel”.

“Extremist groups, including an active separatist movement, have conducted deadly terrorist attacks against civilians, religious minorities, government offices, and security forces,” it warned about the Balochistan Province, where terrorist attacks are frequent.

Also read | WhatsApp admin killed for removing member from group in Pakistan

It also warned of “active terrorist and insurgent groups routinely conduct attacks against civilians, non-governmental organizations, government offices, and security forces,” which have targeted both government officials and civilians in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province.

The government also cautioned of militant groups that are known to operate in the vicinity of the Line of Control, where both India and Pakistan maintain a strong military presence on their respective sides.

(With inputs from agencies)