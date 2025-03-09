The BAPS Hindu Temple in California was defaced with anti-India messages just days ahead of the so-called "Khalistani referendum" in Los Angeles, in yet another targeting of Hindu places of worship in the US.

Advertisment

Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) Public Affairs confirmed the vandalism of the temple and criticised the act.

Also read: India summons UK diplomat after pro-Khalistani man breached security during Jaishankar's London visit

BAPS Public Affairs took to the social media platform X and released a statement saying, “In the face of another Mandir desecration, this time in Chino Hills, CA, the Hindu community stands steadfast against hate."

Advertisment

"Together with the community in Chino Hills and Southern California, we will never let hate take root. Our common humanity and faith will ensure that peace and compassion prevail," the statement added.

In the face of another Mandir desecration, this time in Chino Hills, CA, the Hindu community stand steadfast against hate. Together with the community in Chino Hills and Southern California, we will never let hate take root. Our common humanity and faith will ensure that peace… — BAPS Public Affairs (@BAPS_PubAffairs) March 8, 2025

Also read: Watch | Indian EAM Dr S Jaishankar faces security breach in London; pro-Khalistani heckler attacks car, tears Indian flag

Advertisment

Media reports and pictures circulating on social media showed messages such as "Hindus go back" and hate comments against India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi sprayed on the walls and floors.

The Coalition of Hindus in North America (CoHNA) condemned the act and said that it was "just another day in a world where media and academics will insist there is no anti-Hindu hate and that Hinduphobia is just a construct of our imagination".

The organisation further listed a number of similar incidents in recent times.

Also read: VIRAL VIDEO: Gurpatwant Pannun attends Donald Trump's inauguration, chants pro-Khalistan slogans

The Hindu American Foundation shared images of the vandalisation on X and called on FBI chief Kash Patel, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard and the Chino Hills Police Department to "investigate this latest in a string of anti-Hindu hate crimes on our sacred spaces".

Also read: Indian men accused of killing Khalistani terrorist Nijjar released on bail by Canada court: Report