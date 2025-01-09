Hardeep Singh Nijjar murder case: The four Indians accused of killing Khalistani separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Wednesday (Jan 8) have reportedly been granted bail by a Canadian court.

The men, identified as 22-year-old Karan Brar, 22-year-old Amandeep Singh, 22-year-old Kamalpreet Singh, and 28-year-old Karanpreet Singh, are facing the charges of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

What next?

According to reports, the trial has been moved to the British Columbia Supreme Court and the next hearing is scheduled for February 11.

Nijjar, a designated terrorist in India, was killed in British Columbia's Surrey. On June 18, 2023, he was gunned down outside the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurudwara.

(More to follow)