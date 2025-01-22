Videos from US President Donald Trump's inauguration ball are doing rounds on social media where Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun can be seen raising pro-Khalistan slogans.

Advertisment

Pannun, the General Counsel for Sikhs For Justice, attended the official inaugural at The Liberty Ball. He was not invited to the mega event and reportedly bought the tickets through some contact.

The video shows Trump on stage with his wife and first lady Melania during the US president's inauguration inside Capitol Hill.

🚨SHOCKING!



Designated terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun seen shouting "Khalistan Zindabad" at Donald Trump's presidential inauguration.



Pannun has issued several death threats to Indian diplomats and leaders, including threats of air-b0mbing.



How such extremist can get… pic.twitter.com/RBfLpyhL9r — The Hawk Eye (@thehawkeyex) January 21, 2025

Advertisment

As Trump took the oath of office and delivered his inaugural address, the crowd erupted in "USA, USA" chants. Meanwhile, Pannun countered with pro-Khalistan slogans and said 'Khalistan Zindabad'.

He also claims to be the "special guest of President Trump's official inaugural (The Liberty Ball)" in the videos that he has shared on his X handle.

Pannun's video raises alarm

Advertisment

His video has raised alarm on the internet as many social media users have expressed dismay over the fact that Pannun, who has issued several death threats to Indian diplomats and air-bombing threats, was allowed at the event where India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar was also present along with other world leaders.

SFJ General Counsel Pannun

At Official Inaugural “The Liberty Ball”

WELCOMED President Trump With KHALISTAN Zindabad. pic.twitter.com/VQYqaTdAuH — Gurpatwant Singh Pannun (@SFJGenCounsel) January 21, 2025

Some of the users have also questioned the Indian as well as US governments for his presence at the mega event.

🚨 President Trump’s guest Pannun, a Most Wanted as per Modi’s India. pic.twitter.com/LVIzuFphgh — Political Buzz (@Politicalbuzz77) January 21, 2025

Pannun threatened to attack PM Modi, UP CM Yogi Adityanath during Maha Kumbh 2025

Earlier in December, Pannun had released a video threatening to attack Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during the Kumbh Mela 2025 which is being held in Prayagraj.

Also read: India: UAPA Tribunal upholds ban on Khalistani terrorist Pannun's Sikhs For Justice

He said his organisation, Sikhs For Justice, would take "revenge" for the encounter of three Khalistani terrorists and would launch attacks on January 14, January 29 and February 3 when both PM Modi and CM Yogi would be present in Prayagraj, threatening to make this Maha Kumbh, the last Maha Kumbh for the two leaders.

All about Gurpatwant Singh Pannun

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun is a prominent leader of the Khalistan separatist movement and holds dual citizenship in the United States and Canada.

His organisation, SFJ, has been demanding a separate Khalistan. In July 2020, Pannun was designated as a terrorist under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) for his activities which promoted “separatism and violence”.

Multiple arrest warrants were also issued by the government of India against him and his properties were seized.

(With inputs from agencies)