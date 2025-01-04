The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) on Friday (Jan 3) confirmed the Centre's July 8 notification that declared Gurpatwant Singh Pannun-led Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) an unlawful organisation for five years, Indian news agency ANI reported.

The tribunal headed by Delhi High Court's Justice Anoop Kumar Mendiratta, said that they found Centre's evidence against SFJ convincing.

The Union of India presented evidence before the UAPA, explaining how the organisation Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) has continuously been threatening Indian political leaders, government officials, police, diplomats, and also their families living abroad.

SFJ has been organising various events including, "justice rallies, genocide conferences, and freedom rallies", to damage India's image and stir anti-India sentiments within the Sikh diaspora, majorly in countries like Canada, America, the UK, and Australia.

The group has been operated by Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in New York and California.

Justice Mendiratta considered the evidence credible, especially regarding SFJ's connections with international Khalistani terrorist and separatist groups, like Babbar Khalsa International.

The tribunal further highlighted SJF's link with Pakistan's ISI and its attempts to revive militancy in Punjab.

On July 8 last year, the India's Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) extended SFJ's designation as an unlawful association for another five year. Earlier, the ministry imposed a similar ban in 2019.

According to the ministry, SFJ's involvement in “anti-national and subversive activities aimed at disrupting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India” was the reason for extending the ban under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, of 1967.

Notably, around 104 cases have been charged against SFJ activists or sympathisers in India by state or UT police and NIA under various sections of UA(P) Act 1967, IPC, Arms Act 1959, IT Act 2000, and various other applicable laws.

Last month, Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun released a video, threatening Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during the Kumbh Mela 2025 which is set to take place in Prayagraj.

