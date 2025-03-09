When Pakistan secured the hosting rights for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, it was seen as a moment of resurgence for the South Asian nation's cricketing landscape. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and government went all in, allocating massive funds to renovate stadiums, improve infrastructure, and ensure a world-class tournament. However, as the event wraps up on Sunday (Mar 9) outside Pakistan, the breakdown of the tournament has left the country with more questions than answers, both on and off the field.

Advertisment

Billions spent in hopes of glory

The PCB reportedly spent PKR 12.8 billion on stadium renovations alone, including upgrades to National Bank Stadium (Karachi), Gaddafi Stadium (Lahore), and Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. Initial reports suggested an overall allocation of PKR 8 billion for the entire event, but costs quickly escalated due to last-minute security and logistical demands. In addition, Pakistan was set to receive USD 70 million (approx. PKR 19.5 billion) from the ICC for hosting the event, but financial concerns mounted due to unexpected expenditures.

Empty seats and poor turnout

Advertisment

Despite the investment, the tournament saw shockingly low attendance, especially in matches involving the Pakistan cricket team. The opening game between Pakistan and New Zealand in Karachi had significant empty stands, a sight that was unexpected for a cricket-loving nation. Security concerns, high ticket prices, lack of promotional efforts, and the team’s dismal on-field performances contributed to the diminishing interest among fans.

A particular low point was Pakistan’s defeat to New Zealand in Karachi, a match where local support was expected to be high. Instead, sections of the stadium were visibly empty, leading experts to question whether the tournament had truly captured the public’s imagination.

Pakistan’s on-field disaster

Advertisment

The Pakistan team’s poor performance added insult to injury. Expected to make a good run in the tournament and being the defending champions, Mohammed Rizwan and his team struggled against top teams, failing to reach the knockout stages. Their underwhelming show further dampened the enthusiasm of local supporters, leading to fewer ticket sales and a general sense of disappointment.

PCB’s financial woes

The PCB, already dealing with financial concerns before the tournament, found itself in further turmoil as costs spiraled. Reports suggested that PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi had to sell his own PKR 3.5 crore VIP ticket for the India-Pakistan match to generate funds. With revenue from ticket sales failing to meet expectations and the cost of stadium renovations exceeding initial projections, the financial strain on Pakistan cricket is now greater than ever.

Was it worth the trouble?

With billions spent, dwindling crowds, and an early Pakistan exit from the tournament, the Champions Trophy 2025 turned out to be a financial and sporting disaster for the country. The PCB now faces tough questions about whether the investment was justified. While hosting a major ICC event was a significant achievement, the lack of public engagement and the team’s disappointing performance overshadowed the positives.

In hindsight, the Champions Trophy was a high-risk bet that didn’t pay off as expected. The lessons from this tournament will be crucial for Pakistan if it hopes to successfully host major events in the future without facing a financial crisis.

Meanwhile, a source close to the PCB said that officials were disappointed with the team's performance in the tournament, particularly in the match against arch-rivals India.

"The board leadership acknowledges that there is no justification or defense for the team's dismal showing," the source said. Pakistan is set to tour New Zealand for a white-ball series starting on March 15, while Aaqib Javed’s tenure as interim head coach concluded on February 27.

"As a result, the PCB will need to appoint a head coach for the New Zealand tour. However, this appointment may also be temporary, possibly selecting someone from the National High-Performance Centre, as the board has yet to initiate the process of hiring a permanent head coach," the source added.

The PCB is expected to finalise a new head coach before the commencement of the next ICC World Test Championship cycle in August.