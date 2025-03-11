Gunmen attacked the Jaffar Express going from Quetta to Peshawar near Sibbi, Balochistan, in Pakistan on Tuesday, as per the latest inputs. The attack took place in Dhadar in Bolan.

Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), the banned terrorist organisation, has reportedly taken responsibility of the incident while claiming to have hijacked the train.



The driver of the train has been killed in the firing, while multiple people are injured, said AK Shaheen, the Media Coordinator for Sibbi District.

As per official sources, there are over 30 military personnel also travelling on the train.

Sources from the ground said that three militants have been killed in the ongoing operation, though the claim could not be verified.

The assault occurred near Ab-e-Gum area of Mach Town when around six armed men opened fire on the Jaffar Express, leading to panic among passengers. As per initial reports, multiple travellers were wounded in the attack.

Rescue teams and security forces have reportedly reached the scene while an emergency relief train has been dispatched for assistance. ambulances and security forces were on their way to the site of the incident.

'Over 450 passengers held hostage'

In a statement claiming the assault, the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) said gunmen bombed the railway track and took control of the train in remote Sibi district.

"Over 450 passengers onboard are being held hostage by gunmen," Muhammad Kashif, a senior railway government official in Quetta, the capital of the province, told AFP.

A senior police official from the area bordering Sibi, who asked not to be named because he was not authorised to speak to the media, said that "the train remains stuck just before a tunnel surrounded by mountains".

Notably, the area where the train is halted is a mountainous region, making it easier for militants to have hideouts and plan attacks. Notably, an emergency has been imposed in the surrounding hospitals, according to a senior police official.

Balochistan has recently witnessed an uptick in militant attacks.

The railway department said in a statement that it has sent more trains to the site for rescue operations, adding that security forces were also on their way to the incident site.



Meanwhile, Controller Railways Muhammad Kashif said that the train, comprising nine coaches, had around 500 passengers on board, according to a Dawn report.



“The train was stopped by armed men in Tunnel No 8. Efforts are being made to contact the passengers and staff,” the controller said.

Pakistan security sources said that terrorists attacked Jaffar Express at Bolan Pass, Dhadar, and targeted innocent civilians.

"Terrorists stopped the Jaffar Express in a tunnel and have taken the passengers hostage. Despite being extremely difficult and far from the road, security forces have cordoned off the area and started a clearance operation. Terrorists have taken innocent passengers, most of whom are women and children, hostage. Terrorists are also in touch with their facilitators abroad. The clearance operation will continue until the terrorists are eliminated," the sources said.

Targeting innocent passengers proves that these terrorists have no connection with Islam, Pakistan, and Balochistan, the security sources added.