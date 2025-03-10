Elon Musk has suggested that a major cyber attack was responsible for the multiple outages that hit his social media platform, X (formerly Twitter), on Monday (March 10).

The billionaire entrepreneur claimed the attack was highly resourced and possibly linked to a coordinated group or even a nation.

"There was (still is) a massive cyberattack against 𝕏. We get attacked every day, but this was done with a lot of resources. Either a large, coordinated group and/or a country is involved. Tracing …" Musk wrote on X.

His comments came in response to a post by a user named 'DogeDesigner', who had pointed out a pattern of recent disruptions, including protests against Dogecoin (DOGE), attacks on Tesla stores, and now, the outage on X.

"First, protests against DOGE. Then, Tesla stores were attacked. Now, 𝕏 is down. I wouldn’t rule out the possibility that this downtime is the result of an attack on 𝕏," the user posted.

Another user responded, "They want to silence you and this platform," to which Musk replied, "yes."

Calls for further investigation also surfaced, with one user urging, "Trace it out and let everyone in X know who's behind it!"

Musk has not yet provided further details on the attack or any possible suspects.

(With inputs from agencies)