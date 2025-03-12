Pakistani security forces rescued more than 100 of the 463 passengers held hostage by Baloch militants who attacked the Jaffar Express train at Bolan Pass, senior Pakistan security officials told WION on Tuesday (March 11).

Speaking to WION on condition of anonymity, the senior Pakistan officials revealed that 20 militants have been killed during the ongoing rescue operation.

Also, 12 soldiers were killed while attempting to rescue more than 400 passengers including children and women. Their bodies, along with five others, have been recovered.

104 passengers rescued

Security forces rescued 104 hostages, including 58 men, 31 women, and 15 children, from captivity.

Officials said 17 injured passengers have been shifted to the nearby hospital for treatment.

The senior Pakistan officials also revealed that over 100 soldiers are on the train, attempting to rescue more than 300 passengers still being held hostage.

How was a whole train taken hostage?

As per reports, the Jaffar Express was travelling from Quetta to Peshawar when it was attacked by a group of terrorists at Balochistan's Bolan Pass. The train's driver was left with serious injuries as innocent civilians were taken hostage.

The mountainous region where it happened is considered highly inaccessible and where "communication is severely restricted due to the lack of mobile service," Senior Pakistan Railways official Muhammad Kashif told Xinhua news agency.

"In the last contact with the train, the driver reported that an explosion hit the railway track, forcing the train to stop. Immediately after, the militants opened heavy fire, injuring the driver and several passengers," he said.

Commending the security forces for their bravery and professional expertise in confronting the terrorists, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said: "Despite the difficult terrain, the morale of the security forces involved in the operation remains high. We will continue this war against terrorism until this menace is completely eradicated from the country."

(With inputs from agencies)