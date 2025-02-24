Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has declared his determination to make Pakistan a stronger nation than India, vowing relentless efforts to achieve this vision. He made the bold statement while addressing a gathering in Dera Ghazi Khan.

"If we don’t leave India behind, then my name is not Shehbaz Sharif. We will work day and night. A day will come when we will make Pakistan a great nation and move ahead of India," he said.

During his speech, which gained widespread attention on social media, he also swore on the life of his elder brother, former Pakistani prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

He said, "I am Nawaz Sharif's fan, his follower. Today, I swear…we will all work together to take Pakistan to greatness and defeat India."

Social media reactions

Sharif’s speech quickly went viral on social media platform X, drawing mixed reactions. While some saw it as a rallying call for national progress, many criticised him for making what they called "tall promises" without substantial groundwork.

One user mocked, "Poor fellow, he'll have to lose his name after all." Another quipped, "Let’s start thinking of a different name for him!"

Infrastructure push and economic reforms

During his visit, Sharif inaugurated multiple development projects aimed at improving infrastructure and public services. He reiterated his government’s focus on resolving Pakistan’s economic and social challenges, emphasising efforts to reduce dependence on foreign loans and ensure economic stability.

“We will not rely on loans anymore. Under my leadership, Pakistan will build a self-sustaining economy that stands on its own feet,” he added.