Prime Minister Narendra Modi kicked off the two-day "Invest MP Global Investor Summit" (GIS) 2025 in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, on Monday (Feb 24), welcoming entrepreneurs from over 60 countries.

He then extended a thoughtful apology in his opening remarks for his delayed arrival.

He explained that his departure from Raj Bhavan coincided with the scheduled timing of Class 10th and 12th exams, and he didn't want to cause any inconvenience to the students.

“The delay occurred because when I arrived yesterday, I realised that today is the exam day for students of 10th and 12th grade. The exam time and my departure time from Raj Bhavan were clashing," PM Modi said.

“To avoid this difficulty, so that the children could reach their exam centres on time, I thought that I would leave the Raj Bhavan only after all the students reach their examination centre. So, I deliberately delayed my departure by 15-20 minutes," he added.

MP among top states in terms of agriculture and minerals: PM Modi

PM Modi, during his speech at the GIS 2025 event, highlighted the global community's optimism regarding India's economic future.

“Madhya Pradesh is the fifth-largest state of India in terms of population, It is among the top states in terms of agriculture and minerals," the Indian prime minister said.

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: At the Global Investors Summit in Bhopal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says "First of all, I want to apologize for being late in coming here. The delay happened because when I reached here yesterday, one thing came to my mind that today there is an exam… pic.twitter.com/dHWkPwIMh3 — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2025

“In the past two decades, MP has seen a lot of transformations. There were issues with electricity and water, and law and order was even worse. In such a scenario, industrial development was difficult. But in the past twenty years, with the help of the people, the BJP state government focused on governance. Two decades ago, people used to stay away from investing here, and now it is among the top states in the country for investment," he further remarked.

PM Modi also stressed the importance of water security for industrial development, stating, "Water security is crucial for industrial development. On one hand, we are emphasizing water conservation, and on the other, we are advancing with the mega mission of river interlinking."

(With inputs from agencies)