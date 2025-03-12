Canadians visiting the United States for more than 30 days will be required to register with authorities starting 11 April, according to a notice in the US federal register on Wednesday (12 March). The change comes at a time of growing trade tensions between the two countries.

The new requirement enforces an existing law that has not been consistently applied to Canadians crossing into the US by land. The law states that foreign nationals aged 14 or older who are not already registered must complete registration and undergo fingerprinting if they intend to stay in the US for over 30 days.

Although this rule has existed for some time, US media reports suggest that Canadian nationals were often exempt from enforcement. However, on his first day in office, President Trump issued an executive order making it clear that all previously unregistered foreign visitors must now comply. The order also stated that failing to do so would be "treated as a civil and criminal enforcement priority."

Impact on Canadian travellers

The change is expected to affect the estimated 900,000 Canadians, often referred to as "snowbirds," who spend winters in southern US states such as Florida, Texas, and South Carolina. Additionally, the US Department of Homeland Security estimates that between 2.2 million and 3.2 million people will be impacted by the updated registration rules.

Trade disputes between the US and Canada

The announcement follows escalating trade disputes between the two nations. Earlier this month, the Trump administration imposed a 25 per cent tariff on most Canadian imports, though some goods were temporarily exempted. Then, on Tuesday, Trump announced a sharp increase in tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum, doubling the previous rates. This came after Ontario responded to the initial tariffs by imposing additional charges on electricity exports to the US.

Adding to tensions, the Trump administration recently extended the registration requirement to undocumented immigrants aged 14 and older. Those who fail to register and submit fingerprints now face the risk of criminal prosecution.

Meanwhile, Trump has repeatedly made remarks suggesting Canada should become the 51st US state, a comment seen by some Canadians as a veiled threat of annexation.

