Justin Trudeau on Thursday (Mar 13) left the Canadian parliament for the final time as the prime minister of the nation. Trudeau exit was met with booing and jeering from a crowd that told him that he has "no legacy".

Videos of Trudeau's final exit are going viral on social media platforms, including X.

Trudeau's 'legacy', or the absence of it

A video shared by independent media publication Dacey Media showed Trudeau waving to the jeering crowds before climbing on to his car.

The crowd can be heard booing the outgoing Canadian prime minister, telling him to "take a walk in the snow". This is in reference to former Canadian Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, who in February 1984 said that a walk in the snow helped him decide to retire from politics.

Mocking Trudeau, people from the crowd shout curses at him, telling Trudeau to "f**k off", and at the end of the video as his motorcade rushes off, one person can be heard exclaiming "good riddance".

Watch the video here:

The moment we have all been waiting for, @JustinTrudeau just left the PMO for the final time as Prime Minister! pic.twitter.com/A7hgUQA44b — Dacey Media (@chrisdacey) March 13, 2025

Trudeau's last message as Canada PM

On X, Trudeau in his final message as PM said: "I am so proud of Canadians. I'm proud to have served a country full of people who stand up for what's right, rise to every occasion, and always have each other's backs when it matters most."

"This may be my last day here in this office, but I will always be boldly and unapologetically Canadian. My only question is, no matter what the world throws at us, you will always be the same," he added.

During Trudeau's time as the prime minister of Canada, the nation's relations with old ally India deteriorated at an alarming pace. The two nations, for months, have been at odds over Justin Trudeau's repeated accusations—without proof— that New Delhi was involved in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Khalistani terrorist and Sikh separatist leader.

Despite Trudeau's claims in Parliament that India was involved in Nijjar's death — which happened on Sept 18, 2023 — no evidence has been produced to back this up. India insists it has nothing to hide, and that it was expecting the Canadian government to justify its accusations.

(With inputs from agencies)