Justin Trudeau emphasised his Canadian identity in his final message as prime minister, a move that comes amid US President Donald Trump repeatedly calling for Canada's annexation and mockingly referring to Trudeau as "Governor Trudeau."

Trudeau took to his official X account and said, “I am so proud of Canadians. I'm proud to have served a country full of people who stand up for what's right, rise to every occasion, and always have each other's backs when it matters most."

"This may be my last day here in this office, but I will always be boldly and unapologetically Canadian. My only question is, no matter what the world throws at us, you will always be the same,” he added.

During his speech at the Liberal Leadership Convention, on Saturday, Trudeau highlighted his administration's efforts to deliver for “the middle class and the hard-working people to join it” and said that he was proud of his government.

He then said that the upcoming administration will have to ensure that Canada remains the best country on Earth.

"Democracy is not a given. Freedom is not a given. Even Canada is not a given." He said, “None of those happened by accident. None of them will continue without effort,” CBC News quoted him as saying.

Mark Carney will take over from Trudeau over the coming days, though he may not have the job for long as the nation must hold elections by October. But Carney could well call a snap poll within weeks.

Current polls put the opposition Conservatives as slight favourites.

Who is Mark Carney?

Carney has previously led both the Bank of Canada and the Bank of England. He defeated his main challenger, Chrystia Freeland, who has held several senior cabinet positions in the Liberal government that was first elected in 2015.

Carney has maintained that he is the best candidate to defend Canada against Trump's attack.

Carney, who has never served in parliament nor held an elected public office, made a fortune as an investment banker at Goldman Sachs before entering the Canadian civil service.

Experts say that his untested campaign skills could prove a liability against the Conservative Party.

