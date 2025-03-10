After Mark Carney was elected the leader of Canada's ruling Liberty Party and thus the new prime minister, outgoing PM Justin Trudeau was seen in tears in an emotional farewell speech on Sunday (March 9). This is the second time in recent days that he was seen shedding or wiping tears.

Advertisment

During the Liberal leadership event in Ottawa, Trudeau was invited by his 16-year-old daughter to the stage to speak. In a video on the social media platform X, he was seen dabbing his eyes with tissues.

Also read: ‘Makes him feel less special’: Trump miffed with UK after King Charles welcomes Zelensky, Trudeau to his home

'We are taking him back'

Advertisment

Trudeau's daughter, Ella-Grace Margaret Trudeau, gave a speech at the event in support of her father and the outgoing Canadian PM before inviting him on stage.

Also read: Trump accuses Trudeau of causing tariff problem, says he is exploiting it 'to stay in power'

🤮Trudeau's daughter delivered a speech about how proud she is of her father and how she's looking forward to not seeing him as much on social media. Then, she introduced her crying father. He delivered his own speech, but I couldn't listen to most of it. pic.twitter.com/CsQ7mhWX1d — grungegothnicole (@NicoleFromBC) March 9, 2025

Advertisment

"My brothers and I have shared our dad with you for the past 12 years. Now, we are taking him back," Trudeau's daughter said.

"But before we do, I guess you can have him one last time. Please welcome your prime minister, my dad Justin Trudeau," she made the announcement.

Trudeau began his address by asking, “You know as I look out across this room I have just one question, How’s the Liberal Party doing tonight?"

He said that Canada is facing an “existential challenge" from the United States.

“For these past years… past 10 years, there have been challenges, crisis after crisis have been thrown at Canadians," he said in his speech. “But through every crisis, Canadians have shown who they are," he added.

Also read: Video: Justin Trudeau bursts into tears at farewell address, says he 'put Canadians first' amid trade war with Trump

“We’ve pulled together, we’ve stood up for each other and every single time, we’ve emerged even stronger," Trudeau said.

“And now, as Canadians face, from our neighbour, an existential challenge, an economic crisis, Canadians are showing exactly what we are made of… by proudly embracing who we are," Trudeau was seen telling the party loyalists present in the event.

PM Justin Trudeau on his farewell address;



As Canadians face from our neighbor an existential challenge, an economic crisis, Canadians are showing exactly what we're made of... We're a country that will be diplomatic when we can, but fight when we must— elbows up. pic.twitter.com/DalzN7DDrQ — Ron Smith (@Ronxyz00) March 9, 2025

“We’re a country where we have always defended a woman’s right to chose, and we’re a country that will be diplomatic when we can, but fight when we must elbows up," he was further heard saying.

Also read: Trump threatens Canada with 250% tariffs on dairy, slams Trudeau's nation of 'cheating' US farmers