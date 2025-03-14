Mark Carney has officially taken office as Canada’s prime minister after being sworn in during a ceremony at Rideau Hall in Ottawa.

Advertisment

As part of the formal proceedings, Carney pledged allegiance to King Charles III, the King of Canada, as well as his heirs and successors. Following tradition, he took the oath in both of Canada’s official languages, English and French and vowed to be a "faithful and true servant to His Majesty."

With the new prime minister in place, ministers are now being sworn into Carney’s cabinet. Speaking to reporters ahead of his swearing in, "We're going to get straight to work."

Trudeau’s departure and Carney’s win

Advertisment

Carney's swearing-in comes after Justin Trudeau officially resigned earlier in the morning. In his final remarks as leader, Trudeau expressed gratitude to Canadians, saying, "Thank you for trusting me, for challenging me."

Carney secured the Liberal Party leadership over the weekend in a landslide vote by party members, replacing Trudeau at the helm of the party.

According to royal sources quoted by the BBC, King Charles III has privately written to Carney to congratulate him on his appointment. Carney is expected to travel to Europe next week, including a visit to the UK, where he may meet with the King.

Advertisment

(With inputs from agencies)