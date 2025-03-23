Canada’s new Prime Minister, Mark Carney, has called a snap general election for 28 April just nine days after taking office. The move comes as Canada faces growing tensions with US President Donald Trump over trade and sovereignty.

“I’ve just requested that the Governor General dissolve Parliament and call an election for April 28. She has agreed,” Carney announced on Sunday, referring to Mary Simon, the representative of King Charles III in Canada.

Carney responds to Trump’s pressure

Explaining the sudden decision, Carney pointed to what he described as an urgent national crisis driven by President Trump’s actions.

“We are facing the most significant crisis of our lifetimes because of President Trump’s unjustified trade actions and his threats to our sovereignty,” Carney said.

“There is so much more to do to secure Canada. To invest in Canada, to build Canada, to unite Canada,” he added.

Carney has accused the US president of destabilising Canada through punitive economic measures, including the imposition of 25% tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminium, and threats of further tariffs on all Canadian goods from 2 April.

“We needed to act because of Donald Trump’s tariffs,” Carney said.

The snap election follows Carney’s recent selection as Liberal Party leader, replacing Justin Trudeau, who announced his resignation in January but remained in office until a new leader was chosen earlier this month.

The opposition Conservatives had initially hoped to centre the election around Trudeau’s declining popularity due to inflation and immigration concerns. However, the upcoming vote is now expected to focus on who is best positioned to handle the challenges posed by Trump’s presidency.

Carney’s tried to tap into the growing wave of nationalism across Canada, driven by President Trump’s repeated attacks on the country’s sovereignty. The surge in national sentiment has helped boost support for the Liberals in recent polling.

In a post on social media, Carney described the upcoming vote as a defining moment for the nation. “The next election will be one of the most consequential in our lifetimes,” he wrote.

