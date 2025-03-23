United States’ NATO allies, including Canada, Denmark, Germany, Finland and the United Kingdom, have issued fresh travel advisories for their citizens amid US President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown.

Some travel warnings also noted that the US State Department has suspended its policy that allowed transgender, intersex and nonbinary individuals to update their sex field on their passports.

Ottawa has issued travel advisories for citizens staying in the US for over 30 days, warning them to register or face penalties. Earlier, Canadian nationals were not required to carry a visa or register to travel to the US. However, Trump has made the registrations compulsory amid the rising tension between the two nations over tariffs and immigration.

“Canadians and other foreign nationals visiting the United States for periods longer than 30 days must be registered with the United States Government. Failure to comply with the registration requirement could result in penalties, fines, and misdemeanour prosecution,” the advisory read.

Canada has also updated its travel advisory for China following the recent execution of four Canadians in China.

US NATO allies update travel advisories

The United Kingdom has warned its citizens to ‘comply with all entry, visa and other conditions of entry’.

According to the advisory, “The authorities in the US set and enforce entry rules strictly. You may be liable to arrest or detention if you break the rules. If you’re not sure how these requirements apply to you, contact the US Embassy or a consulate in the UK.”

German Foreign Office has also issued warnings for citizens using the Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) or a visa does not guarantee the right to enter the US, according to local media website DER SPIEGEL.

“The final decision as to whether a person can enter the United States rests with the American border authorities. But that's no surprise; it's the same in Germany,” a spokesperson said as quoted by the outlet.

Finland’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a travel advisory warning citizens that the US only recognises two sexes and if the gender on their passport ‘does not match their gender assigned at birth, their travel permit or visa application can be denied’.

Denmark has issued a similar warning, adding that travellers risk being detained in the US.

(With inputs from agencies)