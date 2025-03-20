A federal jury convicted an Indian national working for smuggling 174 pounds of MDMA, commonly known as Ecstasy across the US-Canada border. Jaskaran Singh, 31, was working for a transnational drug-trafficking organization that supplied from Canada.

Advertisment

Singh was found guilty of possession with intent to distribute. His trial began on March 17, while sentencing is expected on June 25. He could face a maximum prison term of 20 years and may also face deportation from the US, according to the United States Attorney’s Office.

Also read | ‘Drugs are still pouring in’: Trump confirms 25 per cent tariffs on Canada, Mexico; doubles duty on China

Singh travelled from California to Washington’s northern border to meet three men who were carrying the drugs from British Colombia.

Advertisment

The conviction comes amid the heightened tension between the two countries over US President Donald Trump’s accusation that Canada is becoming a dangerous centre for fentanyl production and export.

“Mr. Singh trafficked more than 170 pounds of illegal drugs across our northern border into the United States,” said Acting United States Attorney Richard Barker. He added that the seizure was one of the largest ever in Eastern Washington and had a street value of more than $7.8 million.

Also read | Study raises safety concerns over some imported generic drugs

Advertisment

“Today’s guilty verdict sends a clear message that those who seek to exploit our nation’s borders by flooding our communities with dangerous controlled substances will be held accountable for their crimes,” he said.

Smuggling operation revealed

Singh’s smuggling operation came to light on April 29, 2023, when the US Border Patrol agents detected three individuals carrying backpacks and a suitcase in a remote area south of the US-Canada border, close to Danville, Washington port of entry.

Also read | 'Ban Pornhub in US': Canada's 'nuclear weapon' against Trump's trade war

Minutes later, Singh was stopped while driving a rented Honda Odyssey away from the US-Canada border. He was found with the same backpacks and the suitcase that were carried by the three individuals. Border Patrol Agents found 173.7 pounds of MDMA in the van. Investigators also found a map of the area on his phone and details of plans in the messages.

While the three couriers were able to get away back to Canada, Singh was arrested.

“The transnational drug trafficking organization for whom Singh worked had identified the ideal, isolated location in rural Washington to smuggle illegal drugs across the northern border,” said Barker. “Fortunately, our team of experienced Border Patrol agents were ready, and they intercepted this poison before it could harm communities in Eastern Washington.”

Also read | 'Will get straight to work': Mark Carney sworn in as Canada’s new prime minister

“Spokane Sector agents are vigilantly safeguarding our borders, swiftly detecting, and interdicting cross-border smuggling activities. This conviction highlights the Spokane Border Patrol Sector’s unwavering commitment to protecting communities from illicit drugs and those who attempt to smuggle them across our borders,” said Jason Liebe, Acting Chief Patrol Agent of the Spokane Sector for the US Border Patrol.

The case was investigated by the United States Border Patrol, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and Homeland Security Investigations.

(With inputs from agencies)