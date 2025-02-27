President Donald Trump on Thursday (Feb 27) confirmed that 25% tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico will take effect next week, while also announcing an additional 10% tax on goods from China.

In a Truth Social post on Thursday, Trump justified the tariffs by citing ongoing drug trafficking issues, claiming that substances from the United States’ North American neighbours are still entering the country at dangerous levels.

"Drugs are still pouring into our Country from Mexico and Canada at very high and unacceptable levels. A large percentage of these Drugs, much of them in the form of Fentanyl, are made in, and supplied by China. More than 100,000 people died last year due to the distribution of these dangerous and highly addictive POISONS. Millions of people have died over the last two decades. The families of the victims are devastated and, in many instances, virtually destroyed," he said.

The president insisted that the situation could not continue unchecked. “We cannot allow this scourge to continue to harm the USA, and therefore, until it stops, or is seriously limited, the proposed TARIFFS scheduled to go into effect on MARCH FOURTH will, indeed, go into effect, as scheduled,” he wrote.

Trump also confirmed that China would face an extra 10% tariff on the same date, adding that, “The April Second Reciprocal Tariff date will remain in full force and effect. Thank you for your attention to this matter. GOD BLESS AMERICA!”

The move is expected to escalate trade tensions with key partners. Both Canada and Mexico had previously warned they would introduce retaliatory measures if the tariffs were imposed. The decision could also have economic consequences, potentially leading to higher consumer prices and slower growth, which may trigger political backlash.

However, Trump, who has long advocated for strong tariffs, remains committed to his trade agenda. As part of his broader plan, he intends to reset tariffs on April 2 to match the rates that he believes other countries impose on American goods.

On Wednesday, Trump also said that European nations would be subjected to a 25% tariff.

