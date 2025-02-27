At least 10 people were injured after a vehicle rammed into pedestrians in northern Israel on Thursday (Feb 27). The police have described the incident as a “suspected terror attack”.

“There is suspicion that this is a terror attack. Police forces successfully intercepted a suspicious vehicle, apprehending a suspect suspected to be responsible for the ramming” at the Karkur junction south of the city of Haifa, police said in a statement.

Car rams into pedestrians

While earlier reports suggested eight people were injured, including five men and three women, the number of wounded in the attack has risen to 10, according to medics. They added that at least one person is in critical condition, while two others are seriously hurt. All injured were rushed to a local hospital.

A spokesman for the police said the suspect was caught in his car shortly after the incident and was “neutralized”. Police chief Daniel Levy is en route to the location of the attack.

“The terrorist is in police hands. He has been neutralized,” a police spokesman told Channel 12 news.

“The car accelerated and hit a group of people at Karkur Junction. It hit a bus stop,” he said.

“From there, he tried to continue on with the car. He accelerated toward a nearby police car and hit it. The officers chased him, caught him and neutralized him.”

Who is the suspect?

Police confirmed the terrorist who carried out the car-ramming attack near Karkur Junction was a 53-year-old Palestinian from Jenin. He was killed in the incident.

According to the statement, the perpetrator had been residing in Israel without a permit and was married to an Israeli citizen.

(With inputs from agencies)