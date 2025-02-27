US President Donald Trump has introduced a new 'gold card' citizenship initiative, allowing American companies to hire Indian graduates from US universities.

This move is expected to greatly benefit Indian students. The 'gold card' initiative also provides a pathway to US citizenship for wealthy foreign investors who invest $5 million.

Gold cards would “sell like crazy”

Donald Trump, during his first Cabinet meeting, said he hoped the gold cards would “sell like crazy”.

"A person comes from India, China, Japan – lots of different places and they go to Harvard, the Wharton School of Finance, they go to Yale they go to all great schools, and they graduate number one in their class, and they made job offers, but the offers immediately rescinded because you have no idea whether or not that person can stay in the country," news agency ANI quoted Donald Trump as saying.

Trumps wants “productive” people in US

To tackle the issue, Trump introduced the gold card system. Trump said that a company can buy a gold card and use it for this recruitment matter.

"I want to be able to have that person stay in the country, these companies can go and buy a gold card, and they can use it as a matter of recruitment. At the same time, the company is using that money to pay down debt we are going to. We are going to pay down a lot of debt with that, and I think the gold card is going to be used not only for that. I mean, they will be used by companies," Trump said.

When asked about the gold card plan, Trump jokingly remarked, "I hope you liked it."

Trump said he wanted "productive" people in the US, and those USD 5 million would create jobs and pay off the US debt.

