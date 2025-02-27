US President Donald Trump's "vision" for Gaza has created a stir with House Democrats denouncing it, calling the move "despicable".

Trump, on Wednesday (Feb 26), shared an AI-generated video presenting his "vision" for Gaza. The post on his Truth Social platform was captioned as "Gaza 2025… what’s next?".

In the video, AI-generated Trump and Musk can be seen dancing, eating hummus and sipping drinks at a beach.

"No more tunnels, no more fear," a voice can be heard singing over a dance beat. "Trump Gaza is finally here!"

The video, which begins with barefoot Palestinian children walking through the rubble of Gaza, approaches a futuristic skyline along Gaza's coast after a title card questions, "What's next?"

"Donald's coming to set you free," a voice sings. "Trump Gaza shining bright. Golden future, a brand-new light. Feast and dance. The deed is done."

The clip also features Trump relaxing at the beach on a shack with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, alongside images of towering skyscrapers, lavish yachts, and a dictator-like statue of the US President.

According to the American media reports, Trump's video showcases his proposal of expelling 2.1 million Palestinians from Gaza and turning the enclave into a "Riviera" that would be owned by the United States.

House Democrats denounce the post by POTUS

House Democrats condemned the post by the US President stating that what Trump did was "really way below the character and nature of the presidency.”

Rep. Juan Vargas (D-Calif.), in a post on X, said, “I’m a very big supporter of Israel, and I think Israel has every right and responsibility to defend itself. But when a president goes and does something like that — it’s despicable. It really is. It makes things more difficult on the ground … for everybody. They just did something that’s really way below the character and nature of the presidency.”

"I cannot believe a president of the United States could ever put something on their official [social media account] on that. And we are to take that man seriously? It is absolutely ridiculous and insulting to me, and I think to anybody that understands history — that understands the complications of trying to get a true peace in the Middle East,” Rep. Greg Meeks (N.Y.), the senior Democrat on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, wrote.

Hamas responds

Reacting to the video, Basem Naim, spokesperson and Hamas Political Bureau member said, "Unfortunately, Trump is once again proposing ideas that do not take into account the cultures and interests of the people."

"The people of Gaza are looking forward to the day when they see Gaza rebuilt, economically revived and building a better future for its children, but this cannot succeed inside the big prison. We are not struggling to improve prison conditions, but to get rid of the prison and the jailer," Naim stated while speaking to Newsweek.

(With inputs from agencies)