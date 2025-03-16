Canadian comedian Matthew Puzhitsky has suggested an off track and a viral solution for his country to tackle the trade war with the US President Donald Trump. He suggested to ban Pornhub - a Canadian platform for X-rated videos and most visited in the US.

Puzhitsky called the suggestion "Canda's nuclear power" against Trump's "trade war".

“If Canada could ban Pornhub in the states, we win the trade war. That’s it. There is no trade war,” the Toronto stand-up comedian told The New York Post.

Since his video went viral on social media, a petition has been launched by Canadians urging authorities to block the adult website for US users. People said that the move would be a “peaceful yet powerful” response to the US. Although, the petition has so far just gained a few dozen signatures.

TRADE WARS: Stand-up comedian Matthew Puzhitsky's plan for Canada to fight back against Trump



Now there's a petition calling on Carney to block site as 'peaceful yet powerful' response



Anyone worried? pic.twitter.com/Y23wt2bxWX — Letts tv (@letts_tv) March 15, 2025

'Canadians wouldn’t do that to us, would they?'

Meanwhile, people in US seemed not-so-happy with the suggestions by the Canadians as some New Yorkers talked to The Post and shared their "concerns".

“If they take away my access to Pornhub, I’m moving out of the US,” one US citizen told the media outlet.

“Canadians wouldn’t do that to us…would they?” another asked expressing disbelief.

“I thought they were supposed to be nice," they added.

“Let’s not be hasty Canada!” a man replied on the suggestion.

(With inputs from agencies)