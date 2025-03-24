US President Donald Trump attended the final rounds of the 2024-25 NCAA wrestling championships at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Saturday (March 22). But what's more interesting was Trump's "fans" present there who were seen cheering for the president and chanting "USA! USA!"

Advertisment

People were seen cheering and approaching Trump for a handshake while recording the moment as the US president entered the gathering.

Also read: 'So America can own us': Canadian PM Carney accuses Trump of trying to 'break Canada'

Trump - who was wearing a black overcoat - was seen responding with equal enthusiasm to his admirers and waving at them.

Advertisment

Markwayne Mullin - the Oklahoma Republican senator who interacted with Trump at the event- said that the cheering was the "respect" people hold for the US president.

"They respect a fighter. That's right at President Trump's base," Mullin told Fox News.

"He couldn't have been more at home in that crowd than myself or any other wrestler that was participating there," he added.

Advertisment

Also read: Canada’s new PM Mark Carney calls April 28 snap election, says ‘We needed to act because of Trump’s tariffs’

BREAKING :President Donald Trump stuns America by coming to the NCAA Wrestling Championship 🇺🇸



THOUSANDS of people erupt the moment they all see Donald Trump walk into the Arena



Everybody loves Trump 🇺🇸

#NCAAWrestling pic.twitter.com/f8L3bu2G8j — Ape𝕏 (@CubanOnlyTrump) March 23, 2025

🚨HOLY COW: Just look at how many tens of thousands in this crowd just went WILD for President Trump at the NCAA D1 Wrestling Championship.



PENNSYLVANIA IS TRUMP COUNTRY!

pic.twitter.com/dNGxekfzcj — Bo Loudon (@BoLoudon) March 23, 2025

After completing one of the biggest upsets in NCAA wrestling history, Wyatt Hendrickson drapes himself in the American flag, salutes Donald Trump, and goes over to shake the president’s hand.



America is back. pic.twitter.com/5ZyR8ctFBA — The Right Answer (@theright_answer) March 23, 2025

At the event, Trump's allies such as Elon Musk, Jim Jordan were also present at the event along with the former WWE executive and current education secretary Linda McMahon.

'They absolutely love me here, don't they?'

Mullin talked about Trump's reaction on people cheering at him.

Also read: ‘Elon getting whatever Elon wants’: How Musk’s $300 million bet on Trump could make him billions

"He said, 'They absolutely love me here, don't they?' I said, 'Sir, they do.' He said, 'Why do you think that?' And I told him, 'Sir, every male in this building, and I'd say a lot of the females, have been punched in the face. We're wrestling fans… they respect a fighter, and they respect you,'" Mullin told the news agency.

'If Joe Biden walked in that room...'

Mullin then criticised the former US president Joe Biden saying that he would never receive such welcome by people.

Also read: After European nations, Canada warns citizens travelling to US amid Trump's immigration crackdown

"If Joe Biden walked in that room, they wouldn't be chanting 'USA.' They'd be chanting something else," Mullin stated, Fox News reported.

(With inputs from agencies)