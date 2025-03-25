A court in the United States slammed the Trump administration's deportation of the alleged Venezuelan gang members saying that Nazis got "better treatment" from the US during the World War II than what these people are getting.

Judge Patricia Millett, who was appointed by former US president Barack Obama, said on Monday (March 24), "Nazis got better treatment under the Alien Enemies Act."

"They had hearing boards before people were removed," she added.

"People on those planes on that Saturday had no opportunity to challenge their removal under the AEA. Y'all could have picked me up on Saturday and thrown me on a plane thinking I'm a member of Tren de Aragua and given me no chance to protest it," the judge said.

Alien Enemies Act (AEA)

On March 15, US President Donald Trump mass deported Venezuelan migrants and transported them using two aircrafts to a prison in El Salvador using a controversial wartime legislation - the 1798 Alien Enemies Act (AEA).

Deported for their tattoos?

While arguing in the court, the legal representatives of some of the deported Venezuelans said that their clients were not the members of any gang and had no criminal records. The prosecutors said that they were solely targeted for their tattoos.

Judge Justin Walker, who was appointed by Trump, acknowledged that there was a need of court hearings - but said there was a judicial interference with presidential powers. This was in reference to James Boasberg, chief judge of the US District Court in Washington, who tried blocking the deportation of the Venezuelans.

(With inputs from agencies)